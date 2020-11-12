Attorney General grants consent for contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Attorney General K K Venugopal Thursday granted consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against stand-up comic artist Kunal Kamra for his tweets which allegedly criticised the Supreme Court.

"The tweets which I am extracting below are not only in bad taste but clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the court", said Venugopal in his letter to one of the applicants who had sought the consent of the top law officer for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra.

DY Chandrachud is a flight attendant serving champagne to first class passengers after they’re fast tracked through, while commoners don’t know if they’ll ever be boarded or seated, let alone served.

*Justice* — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) November 11, 2020

"I, therefore, grant consent to proceed by way of initiating contempt proceedings against Kunal Kamra," Venugopal said in his letter.

In one of the letters seeking Attorney General's consent for initiation of contempt proceedings against Kamra, three lawyers have claimed that he allegedly attempted to "lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India" through his tweets after the apex court had granted interim bail to Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.