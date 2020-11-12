STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP worker found dead in Bengal, saffron party claims TMC hand

Gokul Jana's body was recovered from Itabedia area in the district on Wednesday night, and an inquiry has been initiated into the case, a police officer said.

Published: 12th November 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

CONTAI: A BJP worker was found dead in a forested area in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district, triggering tension in the locality, as the saffron party alleged that he was murdered by TMC "goons".

The state's ruling party, however, brushed aside the allegations as "baseless and bereft of truth".

Gokul Jana's body was recovered from Itabedia area in the district on Wednesday night, and an inquiry has been initiated into the case, a police officer said.

Taking to Twitter, the state unit of the BJP said, "Gokul Jana, BJP's booth worker from Kanthi Bhagabanpur assembly, was brutally murdered by TMC goons.

His crime? He requested the husband of a TMC panchayat member affected by Corona to stay in quarantine!" "Is this how a democracy is supposed to survive under Mamata Banerjee's TMC in Bengal?" the saffron party tweeted.

BJP leader Sayantan Basu also claimed that Jana was a victim of political rivalry, and accused the local police of trying to shield the assailants by hushing up the matter.

"Hundreds of our workers have been killed by the TMC in West Bengal and the police are not taking any action.

The ruling party doesn't believe in democracy," Basu stated.

The saffron party's national secretary Arvind Menon, in a tweet in Hindi, deplored the "brutal murder" and posted a picture of the deceased.

Describing BJP's allegations as a "bunch of lies", the TMC said none of its activists had any connection with Jana's death.

"We demand a thorough probe into his death. It seems the BJP has resorted to politics over dead bodies in the run up to assembly polls," a district leader said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengal Elections 2021 Political Violence Bengal violence BJP worker death
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp