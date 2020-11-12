Citizens of border areas, defence forces are stakeholders in maintaining security: Amit Shah

By ANI

KUTCH:Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday stated that citizens residing near borders are major stakeholders in maintaining security along with defence forces.

Home Minister made the statement while speaking at an event called 'Vikasotsava 2020' organised in Kutch district of Gujarat.

"The aim of this 'Vikasotsava' is to provide amenities to the residents of our border villages which are at par with those available in other interior villages. Border citizens are major stakeholders in maintaining security along with our defence forces," said Shah.

"When I visited Bhuj in 2001 after the earthquake, it was in shambles. All places of residence were flattened. Now malls and buildings have been erected in such numbers. This development is a testament to the resilience of the people of Bhuj," the Home Minister added.

During his visit, Shah is also scheduled to interact with village heads of three border districts -- Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan at Rann of Kutch. (ANI)