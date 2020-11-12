STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Conrad Sangma government defeats no-confidence motion moved by Congress in Meghalaya Assembly

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence motion to a voice vote after a discussion that lasted for about seven and half hours.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion Congress in the Assembly through a voice vote.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence motion to a voice vote after a discussion that lasted for about seven and half hours.

MLAs from both the opposition and the ruling MDA took part in the discussion in the House.

The opposition raised numerous issues, including mining of coal and management of the COVID-19 situation, besides health related issues.

Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, particularly raised the coal mining and transportation issue.

Replying to the charges by the opposition, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma spoke extensively on the several developmental measures that his government has initiated for the welfare of the state.

He cited that Meghalaya has been applauded as the 'second best' state in the country for good governance.

The chief minister said that the state government had spent Rs 399 crore for ensuring safety of the people of the state facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also listed out several allocations made for farmers and other working populace.

The chief minister said the law and order situation in the state has improved and there has been a drastic drop in the cases of abduction and crime against women and children in the state.

The chief minister told the assembly today that there was no illegal movement of coal from the state.

He said task force were monitoring the movement of coal.

He said an Education Policy has been enacted by the state government and every year 200 lower primary schools in the state would be developed.

He said that Rs 800 crore would be spent in the education sector in the state, adding that returnees to the state were also being provided with financial assistance.

The chief minister told the Assembly that his government would introduce e-coupons, the first of its kind in the country to all aspiring youth for skill development in various fields, including sports and music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meghalaya Democratic Alliance Conrad K Sangma Congress
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp