Conrad Sangma government defeats no-confidence motion moved by Congress in Meghalaya Assembly

By PTI

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) led by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday defeated the no-confidence motion moved by the oppostion Congress in the Assembly through a voice vote.

Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh put the no-confidence motion to a voice vote after a discussion that lasted for about seven and half hours.

MLAs from both the opposition and the ruling MDA took part in the discussion in the House.

The opposition raised numerous issues, including mining of coal and management of the COVID-19 situation, besides health related issues.

Leader of Opposition, Mukul Sangma, particularly raised the coal mining and transportation issue.

Replying to the charges by the opposition, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma spoke extensively on the several developmental measures that his government has initiated for the welfare of the state.

He cited that Meghalaya has been applauded as the 'second best' state in the country for good governance.

The chief minister said that the state government had spent Rs 399 crore for ensuring safety of the people of the state facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also listed out several allocations made for farmers and other working populace.

The chief minister said the law and order situation in the state has improved and there has been a drastic drop in the cases of abduction and crime against women and children in the state.

The chief minister told the assembly today that there was no illegal movement of coal from the state.

He said task force were monitoring the movement of coal.

He said an Education Policy has been enacted by the state government and every year 200 lower primary schools in the state would be developed.

He said that Rs 800 crore would be spent in the education sector in the state, adding that returnees to the state were also being provided with financial assistance.

The chief minister told the Assembly that his government would introduce e-coupons, the first of its kind in the country to all aspiring youth for skill development in various fields, including sports and music.