COVID-19 caseload in India nears 87 lakh mark with 47,905 new infections

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

People wait at a bus station as they try to reach their native places ahead of Hindu festival Diwali in Prayagraj, India, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 80, 66,501 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate  stands at 1.48 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past  50 lakh on September 16,  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of  12,19,62,509    samples have been tested up to November 11 with 11,93,358  samples being tested on Wednesday.

The 550 new fatalities include 125 from Maharashtra, 85 from Delhi, 49 from West Bengal, 31 from Punjab, 29 from Kerala, 28 from Tamil Nadu, 25 each from Haryana and Chhattisgarh, 23 from Karnataka and 20 from Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 1,28,121 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 45,560 from Maharashtra followed by 11,453  from Karnataka, 11,415 from Tamil Nadu, 7,452 from West Bengal, 7,281 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,228 from Delhi,  6,828 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,389 from Punjab and 3,776 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of  Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

