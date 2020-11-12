STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dynasts report card: Victory for Lalu's sons, defeat for Sharad's, Shatrughan's wards

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap wearing party caps during the open session of Rashtriya Janata Dal at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna Tuesday Dec. 10 2019. (Photo | PTI)

RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav (front) and Tej Pratap (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: They entered the Bihar poll battle to protect and carry forward their fatherspolitical legacy, but many of them could not win their own seat though some tasted victory.

Among the most famous victorious dynasts are RJD president Lalu Prasad's two sons -- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav -- who romped home comfortably from Raghopur and Hasanpur seats respectively.

But veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's 30-year-old daughter Subhasini Raj Rao who contested from Bihariganj seat on a Congress ticket could not get the chance to serve his father's "karambhoomi" (place of work) of Madhepura.

Subhasini lost to seasoned politician and sitting MLA Neeranjan Mehta of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) by over 19,000 votes.

Luv Sinha, son of actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who was contesting on a Congress ticket from Bankipur seat in the heart of Patna lost to BJP's Nitin Nabin by over 27,000 votes.

Among the victorious candidates are Shreyasi Singh (Jamui seat), commonwealth games shooting medal winner and daughter of former union minister Digvijay Singh, Sanjiv Chaurasia (Digha), son of Sikkim Govenor Ganga Prasad, Rahul Tiwari (Shahpur), son of RJD vice president Shivanand Tiwari, and Sudhakar Singh (Ramgarh), son of state RJD president Jagdanand Singh.

Nitish Mishra, son of three-term former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, emerged victorious from Jhanjharpur seat on a BJP ticket and Alok Mehta, son of late RJD leader Tulsi Das Mehta, won from Ujiyarpur constituency on a RJD ticket.

But, the list of those failing in the poll test is longer.

Veteran Congress leader Sadanand Singh's son Subhanand Mukesh, who contested in place of his father, lost to Pawan Yadav of the BJP on Kahalgaon seat by over 44,000 votes.

Sadanand Singh represented the seat eight times before deciding to hand over the baton to his son.

In Chapra, senior RJD leader Prabhunath Singh's son Randhir Kumar Singh was humbled by sitting MLA C N Gupta (BJP).

JD(U)'s Nikhil Mandel, grandson of Mandal Commission report's author B P Mandal, lost to experienced Chandrasekhar of the RJD on the Madhepura seat.

Nikhil's father Manindra Kumar Mandal had represented the seat twice on a JD(U) ticket, but he retreated in the background and gave chance to his son who could not make it to the assembly.

Among other notable losers are -- Chandrika Roy, son of former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, from Parsa.

Roy, also the father Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife Aishwarya, had switched over to the JD(U) from the RJD, but received drubbing at the hands of another turncoat Chhotelal Rai who moved to Lalu Prasad's party leaving Nitish Kumar's.

A fight among two brothers took place in Jokihat seat in Araria district, where sons of former union minister Mohammad Taslimuddin were pitted against each other.

Younger brother Mohammad Shahnawaz, who contested on Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM party, defeated his brother Sarfaraz Alam of the RJD by over 17,000 votes.

Sadhu Yadav, the controversial brother-in-law of Lalu Prasad, who entered the fray on Mayawati's BSP party lost to Subhas Singh of the BJP by over 36,000 votes in Gopalganj seat.

Jayvardhan Yadav, grandson of former union minister Ramlakhan Singh Yadav, who had crossed over to the JD(U) from the RJD, got defeated by Sandeep Saurabh of CPI-ML in Paliganj seat.

Hindustani Awam Morch president Jitan Ram Manjhi won the Imamganj seat, but his son-in-law Devendra Kumar lost to RJD's Satish Kumar on Makhdumpur seat.

