Horror run in Bihar shows why Congress needs strong regional leaders

In absence of a strong organisational structure, the entire election management was handled by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his team in Delhi. 

Published: 12th November 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi with Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of assembly elections in five key states in 2021, Congress’ poor performance in Bihar polls has again highlighted that party’s top leadership has failed to win voters’ confidence and brings focus back on party’s regional satraps that have delivered for the organisation.

The grand old party turned out to be the weakest link in the Mahagathbandhan and restricted the grand alliance to touch the magic mark.

In absence of a strong organisational structure, the entire election management was handled by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and his team in Delhi. 

In Bihar, coming in power with alliance would have set the stage for the return of Rahul Gandhi as party chief early next year.

A win would have also boosted the morale of party workers ahead of the assembly election scheduled by April next year in five states — Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam and Puducherry. 

The party is the main opposition in Assam and Kerala while it is slated to contest in alliance with DMK in Tamil Nadu and Left parties in West Bengal. The organisation is strong in both Kerala and Assam while it’s a minor player in Bengal and TN.

Going by the assembly elections in last two years, Congress has won states or put up a tough fight primarily where there have been strong party leaders like Capt Amarinder Singh, Ashok Gehlot, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kamal Nath or piggybacking on regional allies — Hemant Soren’s JJM in Jharkhand, NCP in Maharashtra.

In Delhi, the party even failed to open its account for the second time after ruling the national capital for three consecutive terms under Sheila Dikshit.  

Even the bypolls results reflect on the party’s declining electoral fortunes with poor performance in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

