STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched at Mazagon Dock

Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik launched the submarine through video conferencing.

Published: 12th November 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

The fifth scorpene class submarine 'Vagir' of Project 75 during its launch in Arabian Sea waters by Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Indian Navy's fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir, having superior stealth features like the advanced acoustic absorption technique, was launched on Thursday at the Mazagon Dock in south Mumbai.

Vijaya, wife of Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, launched the submarine through video conferencing.

The minister was the chief guest at the event and attended it via video link from Goa.

Vagir is part of the six Kalvari-class submarines being built in India.

The submarines, designed by French naval defence and energy company DCNS, are being built as part of Indian Navy's Project-75.

These submarines can undertake missions like anti- surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying, and area surveillance, an official said.

Vagir is named after the Sand Fish, a deadly deep sea predator of the Indian Ocean.

The first Vagir, a submarine from Russia, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on December 3, 1973, and was decommissioned on June 7, 2001 after almost three decades of service to the nation.

"Building the Scorpene was indeed a challenge for MDL, as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially due to all work having to be done in the most congested of spaces," MDL said in a release.

"The state-of-art technology used in the submarine has ensured superior stealth features such as advanced acoustic absorption techniques, low radiated noise levels, and hydro- dynamically optimised shape and also the ability to attack the enemy using precision guided weapons," the release said.

The attack can be launched with both torpedoes and tube launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface, MDL said.

"The stealth of this potent platform is enhanced by the special attention to her characteristic underwater signatures. These stealth features give it an invulnerability, unmatched by most submarines," it said.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres of operation, showcasing interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force, MDL said.

"With the launching of Vagir, India further cements its position as a submarine building nation. This is in sync with the current impetus of the government towards Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat," MDL said.

Two submarines of the ongoing Project-75 Scorpene programme at MDL, Kalvari and Khanderi, have been commissioned into the Indian Navy.

The third submarine, Karanj, is in the last phase of rigorous sea trials.

The fourth Scorpene, Vela, has commenced her sea trials, whilst the sixth and last submarine, Vagsheer, is being readied for boot together.

"Two SSK submarines built by MDL during 1992-94 are in active service, which is a testimony to the professionalism and capability of Mazagon Dock personnel," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INS Vagir Scorpene Indian Navy
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp