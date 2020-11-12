STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
LAC standoff: China sends proposal to de-escalate border situation as more meetings planned

The China Study Group will be going through the details and accordingly the Corps Commanders of the two sides will be meeting soon to discuss the same further, the senior officer added. 

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh seems to be heading for some resolution as a proposal was exchanged between the Corps Commanders of the two sides. The proposal is said to comprise a systematic plan for de-escalation, disengagement and de-induction of troops.

“The Chinese side extended this proposal during the 8th Corps Commanders meeting. It is being studied at various levels,” a senior Army officer said, confirming the proposal.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides last met in Chushul, the Indian side of the LAC, on November 6.

The China Study Group will be going through the details and accordingly the Corps Commanders of the two sides will be meeting soon to discuss the same further, the senior officer added. 

The China Study Group is a grouping of foreign, home, defence secretaries, and the vice-chiefs of the three services, along with the chiefs of the Intelligence Bureau and R&AW which mulls over the issues related to China. It is involved in finding a solution for the six-month-long fierce standoff right from beginning in May.

As per the officer, India has cleared its stance that the Chinese forces will revert to status quo ante, the positions which existed before first week of May when the PLA unilaterally moved forward its troops along the LAC and moved its troops.

“Everything is in nebulous state at present as there is no fixed position from where the troops will start moving back first. Also, what number of troops will retreat to which new positions is being studied,” said the officer 

There are reports of China agreeing to move its troops back to the old position of Finger 8 from its current position of Finger 4 on the northern bank of Pangong Tso. 

China had been adamant of India withdrawing first its troops from the southern bank of Pangong Tso towards Chushul. India had reoriented its troops and positioned them in advantageous positions. 

