Mahagathbandan could not get majority due to Congress' weak show: Tariq Anwar

PATNA: Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar on Thursday reacted to the performance of his party in the Bihar Assembly election, saying that the Mahagathbandhan could not gain majority due to the grand old party's "weak show" in recently held state Assembly polls.

"We must accept the truth. Due to the weak performance of Congress, Bihar was left out of the Grand Alliance Government. MIM's entry into Bihar is not auspicious sign," Anwar said in a tweet.

Speaking to ANI, Anwar said, "Our performance was not as good as RJD and Left. They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would have been a Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change."

Anwar further stated that the party needs to think very deeply regarding this matter.

"We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," he added.

Congress leader PL Punia appreciated Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) better performance in the election and said other alliances also performed good but the Congress party pulled up a really poor performance.

In the 2015 Bihar elections Congress won 27 seats from 41 but this time Congress fought for 70 seats but only got 19 seats.

Backing Tariq Anwar's tweet Punia said, "It's really important for Congress party to review the situation."

He also demanded to introspect Congress party on their poor performance in this election.

Bihar Congress leader Rishi Mishra also said the Left party performed better than Congress and in the end, Congress-led Mahagatbandhan could not form government in the state in a close contest.

In Bihar elections 2020, of the 243 seats, 125 have gone in favour of the ruling coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and 110 to rival Grand Alliance. The Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party in the House with 75 seats. The Lok Janshakti Party won only one seat. (ANI)