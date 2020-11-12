Manesar to get municipal corporation

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To develop Gurugram as the “smartest city in the country,” the state government plans a new municipal corporation for Manesar, besides developing a new Gurugram city in the area, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

The CM’s remarks came after he virtually inaugurated Project Air Care and two other schemes for beautifying the Gateway of Gurugram on the Gurugram-Mehrauli (Delhi) Road. Khattar said these schemes are Diwali gifts for the city.

With a view to providing prompt services to the people of Gurugram, a Tower of Justice is also being constructed in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

He said since Gurugram and Faridabad are known as metropolitan cities of the National Capital Region, separate metropolitan development authorities have already been constituted for both the cities.

“Air Care will address our concerns for better ambient air,” he said. The CM said Karnal has also been included in the ‘smart city project’.

“There is a need to develop various facilities such as water management, security, public transport , buildings , good governance, e-education and telemedicine in accordance with the smart norms.”