STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manesar to get municipal corporation

With a view to providing prompt services to the people of Gurugram, a Tower of Justice is also being constructed in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

Published: 12th November 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: To develop Gurugram as the “smartest city in the country,” the state government plans a new municipal corporation for Manesar, besides developing a new Gurugram city in the area, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

The CM’s remarks came after he virtually inaugurated Project Air Care and two other schemes for beautifying the Gateway of Gurugram on the Gurugram-Mehrauli (Delhi) Road. Khattar said these schemes are Diwali gifts for the city. 

With a view to providing prompt services to the people of Gurugram, a Tower of Justice is also being constructed in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 180 crore.

He said since Gurugram and Faridabad are known as metropolitan cities of the National Capital Region, separate metropolitan development authorities have already been constituted for both the cities.

“Air Care will address our concerns for better ambient air,” he said. The CM said Karnal has also been included in the ‘smart city project’.

“There is a need to develop various facilities such as water management, security, public transport , buildings , good governance, e-education and telemedicine in accordance with the smart norms.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp