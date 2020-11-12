STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Multi-party contests pose challenge to exit polls: Experts on Bihar 'mood swing'

The exit polls lacked a thorough theoretical framework and could not capture the pulse of regional politics of Bihar, said Bihar-based political analyst Nawal Kishore Chaudhary.

Published: 12th November 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Election officers wearing face masks count votes for the Bihar state assembly polls, at a counting centre in Patna, India, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the exit polls having gone wrong in predicting the Bihar election results, experts said research often fails to capture when it comes to thin margins and multi-party contests. 

Most agencies had projected Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagatbandhan would win. However, the NDA will be forming the next government in the state. 

Sanjay Kumar from the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies said, “If you have multiple parties in an election, it is a bigger challenge...This was a bipolar contest but there were other players as well. It was a much bigger challenge for any pollster to make assessment about the vote...If you look at the vote estimates, the vote between Gathbandhan and NDA is the same. It has been a very close contest, then estimating vote and seats at such precision becomes extremely difficult.”

“What is the parameter for which you judge an opinion poll? If the parameter was seats, then it is a wrong expectation from any exit poll. If the vote estimates were right, there is no reason to believe the opinion polls were absolutely wrong. All these came as a challenge in Bihar,” he added.   

The exit polls lacked a thorough theoretical framework and could not capture the pulse of regional politics of Bihar, said Bihar-based political analyst Nawal Kishore Chaudhary.

“They do not have an understanding on the socio-politico-economic  dynamics of Bihar,” said Chaudhary.

Votersmood Research founder Jai Mrug said researchers often capture one particular segment from the ground.

“There is no doubt that there was a swing in favour of Yadav but you tend to inaccurately estimate the extent of the swing. This often leads to a wrong poll. The fact that the Opposition was playing catch up was captured by all the polls.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020 Exit Polls
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp