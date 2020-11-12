STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan's updated terror list 'glaringly omits' key 26/11 Mumbai attackers, says India

'The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan,' Srivastava said.

Published: 12th November 2020 10:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday rejected Pakistan's latest list of terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, saying it "glaringly omits" the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror strike.

In a strongly-worded reaction on the issue, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said India has repeatedly called on Pakistan to give up its "obfuscation and dilatory tactics" in discharging its international obligations in the trial of Mumbai terror attacks.

"We have seen media reports in Pakistan about Pakistan's Federal Investigative Agency (FIA) releasing an updated 'book on most wanted/high profile terrorists' listing several Pakistani nationals involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks," he said.

"While the list includes a select few members of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, a UN designated terror entity based in Pakistan, including the crew members of the boats used to execute the 26/11 attack, it glaringly omits the mastermind and key conspirators of the heinous terror attack," Srivastava said.

According to reports, a total of 19 terrorists were named as those involved in the attack. "It is a fact that the 26/11 terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan's territory. The list makes it clear that Pakistan possesses all the necessary information and evidence on the conspirators and facilitators of the Mumbai terror attack based in Pakistan," Srivastava said.

On November 26, 2008, a group of Pakistani terrorists sneaked into Mumbai through the sea, arriving by boat from Karachi, and went on the rampage, carrying out a coordinated attacks on the main Chattrapati Shivaji railway terminus, the Taj Mahal hotel, the Trident hotel, and a Jewish centre.

A total of 166 people including 28 foreigners were killed in the nearly 60-hour assault. "The government of India has repeatedly called on the government of Pakistan to give up its obfuscation and dilatory tactics in discharging its international obligations in the Mumbai terror attacks trial," he said.

Srivastava said several other countries have also called upon Pakistan to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the dastardly terror attacks to justice.

"It is a matter of serious concern that despite its own public acknowledgement as well as the availability of all necessary evidence, including that shared by India, Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe, even as we near the 12th anniversary of 26/11 attacks," he said.

Replying to a separate question on reports about killing of an 82-year-old Ahmadi man in Peshawar in Pakistan, Srivastava said it is a sad reflection of the state of minorities in Pakistan.

"We have seen media reports of an 82-year-old Ahmadi man believed to have been shot and killed by some gunmen, apparently because of his faith in Peshawar. This is, unfortunately, a sad reflection of the state of minorities in Pakistan," he said.

"Over a period of time, we have seen the space for people from the minority community to practise their religion shrink continuously. Besides, their condition remains deplorable," Srivastava said.

He said India has been consistently raising the issue of the safety, security and well-being of minority communities with the government of Pakistan.

