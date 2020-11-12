STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Poll results decoded: Owaisi’s party did not eat into Mahagathbandhan votes in Bihar

The party, which contested the Bihar polls in alliance with the BSP and the Upendra Kushwaha-led RLSP, was accused of being the B-team of the BJP.

Published: 12th November 2020 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Despite the All India Masjid-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) winning five seats in the Bihar elections, the number of winning candidates from the community has come down by five. While 2015 saw the election of 24 Muslim candidates, 2020 gave the Bihar Assembly only 19. 

In terms of parties, the RJD had the highest number of Muslim MLAs with eight, followed by the AIMIM with five.

The Congress had four Muslim legislators while the Communist Party of India- Marxist Leninist (CPI-ML) had one. Even the BSP lone MLA is Muslim.

Interestingly, contrary to popular opinion, the AIMIM has not cut into the votes of the Mahagathbandhan.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party, which contested the Bihar polls in alliance with the BSP and the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), was accused of being the B-team of the BJP.

In the 20 seats that the AIMIM has contested, it won five. In the remaining 15 seats, the party has not garnered so many votes so as to be proven as detrimental for the RJD or the Congress.

In all the 15 seats, the combine of the runner up and MIM vote share was not larger than the winner’s showing that even if they had contested in alliance, the results of the constituencies would not have differed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Masjid-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp