STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Preparations underway for 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya as 5.51 lakh lamps to be lit this year

It is the fourth 'Deepotsav' organised by the government of Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya.

Published: 12th November 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

A potter family waits for customers to sell earthen lamps and other items ahead of the Diwali festival in Begusarai district Thursday

A potter family waits for customers to sell earthen lamps and other items ahead of the Diwali festival in Begusarai district Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

AYODHYA: Preparations are underway for 'Deepotsav' celebrations here at Ram ki Paidi in Ayodhya, in strict compliance with the coronavirus guidelines.

Several people on Thursday decorated the venue with diyas, paintings and rangolis for 'Deepotsav', which will be held from November 11 to 13. This year 5.51 lakh earthen lamps would be lit at Ram ki Paidi ghats.

It is the fourth 'Deepotsav' organised by the government of Uttar Pradesh in Ayodhya.

Hassan Ali, a local artist at the venue said, "We have come here to celebrate Deepotsav. I like working here. I have designed several jhankis (tableaus)."

A local painter said, "I have painted all the tableaus with bright colours. We are being paid for our work. We feel happy working for this event."

More than 100 workers dedicated for the preparation of 11 tableaus. Colourful tableau and various traditional dances are performed at the Shobha Yatra. The yatra will be followed by the Deepotsav on the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

"As per the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deepotsav 2020 that will be held in Ayodhya, there are arrangements for virtual Deepotsav. Due to COVID-19, devotees who are unable to reach Ayodhya will be able to light a lamp in front of Sri Ram Lala Virajman through the website," a tweet from the Office of Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh had said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Diwali 2020 Ayodhya Deepotsav Ram ki Paidi
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp