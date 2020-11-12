STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rising temperatures linked to decline in water recharge in major river basins: Study

The analysis also revealed reduction in water recharge, pointing to a clear association with diminished vegetation growth in the river basins.

Published: 12th November 2020 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rising temperatures worldwide is expected to adversely affect the global water cycle in major river basins, including the Ganga and Brahmaputra, claims a new study.

The analysis also revealed reduction in water recharge, pointing to a clear association with diminished vegetation growth in the river basins.

Researchers from India’s IISc and Australia’s University of New South Wales used satellite- derived estimates of total annual recharge to investigate the effect of rise in temperature for areas drained by 31 major rivers around the world.

These include the Amazon, Ganga, Brahmaputra, Indus, Nile, Tigris-Euphrates, Mekong and Mississippi, alongside which most of the global population resides.

The areas drained by 23 out of these 31 rivers showed reduced recharge with increase in temperature.

Vegetation growth in these areas also reduced, owing to decline in the annual water recharge. Given that this is a result of just 0.9°C rise in global temperature, the impact of the 3.5°C rise by the end of this century that is expected is a major concern, researchers fear.

The study, based on Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (GRACE) satellite observations, are first of their kind and in line with future projections from mathematical models.

In a future warmer climate, even an unchanged precipitation would lead to diminished recharge than expected, with reductions in precipitation expected to exacerbate it further, the study says.

Subsequently, availability of water is expected to be reduced in many parts of the world just due to rising global temperatures.

These changes could threaten the water and food security of human beings as well as the flora and fauna around us, jeopardising human life and ecosystems alike, it noted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
University of New South Wales IISc Global Warming
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp