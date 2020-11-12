Unemployed man held for stealing expensive motorcycles in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Police have arrested an unemployed man for allegedly stealing high-end motorcycles in Maharashtra's Thane district and seized eight vehicles worth around Rs 4.15 lakh from him, an official said on Thursday.

There were several complaints of theft of expensive motorcycles in the district.

During a probe into such complaints, the police got information about a person, Sanjay Dongre, from Sahapur taluka here changing his two-wheelers frequently and riding costly motorcycles, assistant police inspector Parshuram Londe said.

Dongre had an expensive bike without a registration number which he was planning to sell.

The police worked out a plan under which they offered to buy the vehicle, called the man to a spot in Sahapur and nabbed him on Tuesday.

Eight two-wheelers worth around Rs 4.15 lakh were recovered from his possession, the official said.

He said during questioning, the accused revealed he had stolen motorcycles from Padgha, Vashind and Ulhasnagar in Thane and from Igatpuri in neighbouring Nashik district.

His modus operandi was to steal the vehicles, use them for some time and then sell them, the police said.