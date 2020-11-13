STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah likely to visit Manipur this month to discuss Naga issue with all stakeholders

Disclosing this, CM N Biren Singh told journalists that Shah had expressed the desire to meet all elected representatives and other stakeholders including members of civil society organisations

Published: 13th November 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur later this month to discuss the Naga political issue with all stakeholders.

Disclosing this, Chief Minister N Biren Singh told journalists that Shah had expressed the desire to meet all elected representatives and other stakeholders, including members of civil society organisations, and discuss the issue. He said the date of Shah’s visit was yet to be finalised.

Explaining his government’s position, Singh reiterated that there would be no compromise on the issue of Manipur’s territorial integrity.

“Our position is very clear. We have conveyed to the central government several times that we stand opposed to any compromise on Manipur’s territorial interests,” he asserted.

Issues standing in the way of the settlement of the vexed and protracted Naga problem include the contentious demands of separate Naga flag and Naga constitution raised by major insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM. If the Centre gives in to the demands, it will give the Nagas a separate political identity.

The NSCN-IM, which has held over 100 rounds of peace talks within and outside the country since signing a ceasefire agreement in 1997, stated recently: “What is there for the Nagas to gain out of a Naga deal if we are to lose our political identity that is identified by flag and constitution?”

Seven other rebel outfits, which came together under the banner of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), are flexible. These groups have more or less reached an agreement to sign the final deal and they say all outstanding issues could be dealt with post-settlement.

The Centre had held the peace negotiations separately with the NSCN-IM and the NNPGs. All these rebel groups insist on a settlement that also protects the interests of the Nagas living in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

The Nagas have sizeable populations particularly in Manipur and Arunachal. The three states are wary of the final Naga settlement. Let alone any disturbance to their territorial integrity, they are also opposed to any possible alteration to their existing administrative arrangements.

A recent closed-door meeting between Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in Nagaland triggered speculations about the Centre engaging the BJP stalwart in brokering peace. The Centre had taken Sarma into confidence while resolving the problems of the Bodos in Assam and displaced Brus in Tripura.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, which is a conglomerate of civil society organisations, met the leaders of the NNPGs in Nagaland on Tuesday and urged them to use the opportunity of peace talks for the creation of a foundation for future generations. The delegation said it was imperative to work in the interests of all ethnic communities of both states given their small populations and the growing threat from the influx of migrant populations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Manipur Naga issue Biren Singh
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp