Assam scribe's death: Protesting journalists seek fair probe into suspected murder in 'hit-and-run' case

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Journalists in parts of Assam staged protest demonstrations on Friday against the suspected murder of a senior scribe, Parag Bhuyan.

They demanded a fair investigation into the incident and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

Bhuyan (53), who was a correspondent of news channel 'Pratidin Time' and vice president of Tinsukia District Journalists’ Association, died in a hit-and-run case at Kakopathar in the district on Thursday. He was the younger brother of former Assam Minister Jagadish Bhuyan.

A green tea leaf-carrying vehicle was allegedly involved in the incident. It fled the scene immediately after the incident. An injured Bhuyan was rushed to a local hospital but he succumbed to his injuries later. The police seized the vehicle from Namsai in adjoining Arunachal Pradesh and arrested the driver and his helper.

After visiting the site of the incident, Pratidin Time’s Editor-in-chief Nitumoni Saikia told journalists that he suspected it to be a case of murder.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had on Thursday ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police.

“Taking note of various allegations regarding the death of senior journalist Parag Bhuyan, CM Shri @sarbanandsonwal has directed a CID inquiry into the matter,” the CM’s office tweeted.

The police said a CID team, led by Senior Superintendent of Police Bibekananda Das, had left for Tinsukia on Friday. Another team from the Forensic Science Laboratory also proceeded to Tinsukia to assist the investigation.

