BSF jawan, 3 civilians killed in Pak shelling along LoC

They said SI Rakesh Doval deployed at the BSF artillery battery at the LoC in Baramulla was killed after he sustained head injury in the firing around 1315 hours.

Published: 13th November 2020 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A BSF Sub-Inspector along with three civilians including a woman were killed and another jawan injured in cross border firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A BSF official said Pakistani resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on BSF and army positions and civilian areas on Friday afternoon. The official further said the Army and BSF men deployed at the LoC returned the fire with similar caliber weapons.

Subsequently, the Pakistani troops targeted Army and BSF positions and civilian areas in Nowgam sector and also along some other sectors along the LoC in Bandipora and Kupwara district.

He said army and BSF men also retaliated the fire and heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling was going on between the two sides when reports last poured in.

He said a BSF Sub Inspector Rakesh Dobhal of Uttarakhand was killed and another injured in Pakistani troops firing and shelling in Nowgam sector.

Three civilians including a woman were also killed in heavy mortar shelling in Uri sector, an official said, adding that six civilians were injured in the cross-border shelling. Two of the critically injured were rushed to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

The heavy firing and mortar shelling caused panic among the residents. Many families shifted to safer places to escape the cross-border shelling.

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling were reported along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu province.
 

