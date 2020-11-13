BSF jawan, 3 civilians killed in Pak shelling along LoC

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A BSF Sub-Inspector along with three civilians including a woman were killed and another jawan injured in cross border firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A BSF official said Pakistani resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on BSF and army positions and civilian areas on Friday afternoon. The official further said the Army and BSF men deployed at the LoC returned the fire with similar caliber weapons.

Subsequently, the Pakistani troops targeted Army and BSF positions and civilian areas in Nowgam sector and also along some other sectors along the LoC in Bandipora and Kupwara district.

BSF officer Rakesh Dobhal's family was left shocked and heartbroken after they heard the news of his martyrdom in Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/kCe8n1sKLO — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) November 13, 2020

He said army and BSF men also retaliated the fire and heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling was going on between the two sides when reports last poured in.

He said a BSF Sub Inspector Rakesh Dobhal of Uttarakhand was killed and another injured in Pakistani troops firing and shelling in Nowgam sector.

Three civilians including a woman were also killed in heavy mortar shelling in Uri sector, an official said, adding that six civilians were injured in the cross-border shelling. Two of the critically injured were rushed to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

The heavy firing and mortar shelling caused panic among the residents. Many families shifted to safer places to escape the cross-border shelling.

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of gunfire and mortar shelling were reported along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu province.

