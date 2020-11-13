Chemicals used in making synthetic milk seized in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

By PTI

MORENA: The Madhya Pradesh police's special task force has seized chemicals worth Rs 21 lakh allegedly used in preparing synthetic milk from Ambah area of Morena district, an official said on Friday.

The police on Thursday night recovered bottles of shampoo, caustic soda and sacks of detergent from the godowns of one Sonu Agrawal (35), who had recently come out on bail after spending three months in jail for milk adulteration, the official said.

The stringent National Security Act (NSA) was invoked against the accused on July 19 last year, after he was allegedly found preparing and selling adulterated milk, food safety officer Rekha Soni said.

A search has been launched for Agrawal who is absconding, the official said.

The accused used to supply adulterated milk to Gwalior, Bhind, Sheopur besides Morena, she said.

Over 1,000 sacks of detergent have been recovered from the accused's godowns, the official said.

A drive has been launched against adulterators, especially those involved in supplying milk, as it is used in making sweets during the festive season, she added.