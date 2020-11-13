STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Don't intend to retract or apologise for tweets: Kunal Kamra on consent for contempt proceedings

Kamra's statement comes a day after Attorney General K K Venugopal consented to the initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against him for a series of tweets.

Published: 13th November 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

Stand Up comedian Kunal Kamra

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Friday tweeted an open letter to the Supreme Court saying he did not intend to apologise for his remarks on the apex institution. His tweet came a day after Attorney General K K Venugopal gave consent to initiate contempt proceedings against him.

In a tweet titled ‘No lawyers, No apology, No fine, No waste of space’, Kamra wrote, “My view hasn’t changed because the silence of the Supreme Court of India on matters of other’s  personal liberty cannot go uncriticised. I don’t intend to retract my tweets or apologise for them.” Addressing the judges and Venugopal, he said, “The tweets I recently put out have been found in contempt of court.

All that I tweeted was from my view of the Supreme Court of India giving a partial decision in favour of a Prime Time Loudspeaker... May I suggest the demonetisation petition, the petition challenging the revocation of J&K’s special status, the matter of the legality of electoral bonds or countless other matters that are more deserving of time and attention.”

​“The SC hasn’t yet declared my tweets anything as of now but if and when they do I hope they can have a small laugh before declaring them contempt of court,” he further read.

A day after the A-G’s sanction, as mandated under Section 15 of the Contempt of Courts Act, a fourth-year law student along with four others  moved the SC seeking to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Kamra. 

“This court, by showing magnanimity and grace, had let off the contemnors in the past upon tendering apology. But the conduct of the alleged contemnor is so harsh that he does not deserve any sympathy even in case of apology. ...People like the alleged contemnor should not be spared at any cost,” the petition said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunal Kamra Kunal Kamra contempt of court
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp