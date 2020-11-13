Jewar airport project: Yeida seeks Yogi government go-ahead to begin land acquisition

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The second phase of the development of Jewar International airport is set to roll as the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) has sought permission from the state government to commence land acquisition.

The airport has been planned over 5,000 acres, the construction of which is likely to begin by June next year. Switzerland-based Zurich International AG has been roped in as the developer of the project.

Under phase-1, 1,334 hectares of land was already handed over to the Switzerland-based construction company, which was awarded the project last month.

In phase-2, the government has the target to acquire 1,365 hectares of land. In phase-three, 1,318 hectares will be acquired while in phase-four, 735 hectares will be acquired.

As per YEI DA CEO Arun Vir Singh, a letter seeking permission to begin land acquisition under the second phase of the Noida International Greenfield Airport project was written to the state authorities.

According to the plan of the project, under phase-1, the company would lay down two runways, commercial space, halls and other supporting facilities for the passengers so that the operations can be started by 2023-24.

In phase-2 passenger capacity will be increased and an additional runway will be constructed.

By the end of phase-4, the airport at Jewar would have six runways and more infrastructural facilities, including commercial centres, hotels and offices.

“We are likely to get permission for a second airport land acquisition and soon maybe in the month of November. Once we have the permission the administration will start the land acquisition with the support of farmers,” said Singh.