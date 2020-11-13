Let's light a Diya as mark of gratitude to soldiers this Diwali: Modi 

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Like previous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to celebrate Diwali with the jawans this year on Saturday. PM Modi has been maintaining this practice since 2014 when he became the head of the government.

As news of ceasefire violations along the LoC reached New Delhi on Friday, the PM in his Twitter message appealed to the people to light a Diya as a mark of gratitude to the soldiers.

PM Modi tweeted: "This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders."

Army sources reported ceasefire violations on the day by Pakistan which reportedly lost 8 soldiers. India also received casualties which included four soldiers and 4 civilians.

In his motivating message to the soldiers, the PM wrote: “I also want to tell our brave soldiers, you may be at the borders, but entire nation is with you, praying for you. I also salute the families of our soldiers guarding our borders. Every such person, who is not with their families due to national duties, I convey my deepest gratitude to them,” PM added.

There are reports of PM going towards the Jaisalmer border, which are not yet confirmed. Some reports suggested he visiting the Gujarat border.

In 2019, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district to celebrate Diwali with soldiers along the LoC. In 2018, he went to Uttarakhand to celebrate amidst the ITBP Jawans. In 2017, PM celebrated Diwali with soldiers in north Kashmir.

Narendra Modi spent his first Diwali as PM with soldiers at Siachen in 2014.