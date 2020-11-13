'Loss is beyond repair': Kin, friends mourn BSF officer martyred in Pak firing

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As news of BSF officer Rakesh Dobhal's martyrdom in Kashmir reached his Rishikesh home late on Friday noon, shock permeated the family members.

The martyr's parents, wife, and the 11-year-old daughter held on to disbelief for the next few moments hoping this is a false alarm.

Vikas Dobhal, the cousin of the 38-year-old martyr, told The New Indian Express, "We could not simply believe the news but unfortunately it was true. I don't know what to say. This is something no one anticipates."

News of his martyrdom reached his Ganga Nagar colony home at around 2 pm.

Soon after many dignitaries visited the martyred jawans' kin to pay their condolence. Among those was the Assembly speaker Prem Chand Agarwal.

The sub-inspector of the BSF joined the forces in 2004.

The family, friends, and relatives remember him as a brave, honest, and daring man who never shied away from challenges.

A gold medalist at University-level athletics, he was second among his three siblings.

For his daughter Ditya, wife Santoshi, and mother Vimla, the loss is beyond repair and irreversible.

"After his father left us I thought we are going to recover from the loss and looked forward to the future. I pray to God that no mother witness what I did today," said Vimla who broke down while recalling how full of life his son was.

His father who worked as a lab assistant in a local government degree college passed away in 2008 after which his mother got a job as a clerk in the same college.

His brothers -- Dinesh and Mayank -- said their brother was a family beacon who brought honour and pride to the family.

Coming from a humble middle-class background, the officer always preferred hard work, challenges over a comfortable life, recalled his brothers.