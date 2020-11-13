STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Loss is beyond repair': Kin, friends mourn BSF officer martyred in Pak firing

The family, friends, and relatives remember him as a brave, honest, and daring man who never shied away from challenges. 

Published: 13th November 2020 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Screengrab of the grieving family of martyred BSF officer Rakesh Dobhal

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: As news of BSF officer Rakesh Dobhal's martyrdom in Kashmir reached his Rishikesh home late on Friday noon, shock permeated the family members.

The martyr's parents, wife, and the 11-year-old daughter held on to disbelief for the next few moments hoping this is a false alarm. 

Vikas Dobhal, the cousin of the 38-year-old martyr, told The New Indian Express, "We could not simply believe the news but unfortunately it was true. I don't know what to say. This is something no one anticipates."

News of his martyrdom reached his Ganga Nagar colony home at around 2 pm. 

Soon after many dignitaries visited the martyred jawans' kin to pay their condolence. Among those was the Assembly speaker Prem Chand Agarwal.

The sub-inspector of the BSF joined the forces in 2004.

The family, friends, and relatives remember him as a brave, honest, and daring man who never shied away from challenges. 

A gold medalist at University-level athletics, he was second among his three siblings. 

For his daughter Ditya, wife Santoshi, and mother Vimla, the loss is beyond repair and irreversible.

"After his father left us I thought we are going to recover from the loss and looked forward to the future. I pray to God that no mother witness what I did today," said Vimla who broke down while recalling how full of life his son was. 

His father who worked as a lab assistant in a local government degree college passed away in 2008 after which his mother got a job as a clerk in the same college.

His brothers -- Dinesh and Mayank -- said their brother was a family beacon who brought honour and pride to the family. 

Coming from a humble middle-class background, the officer always preferred hard work, challenges over a comfortable life, recalled his brothers. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF martyr BSF SI martyrdom Pak firing ceasefire violation
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp