STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No let up in COVID-19 tests, second wave likely in January-February: Maharashtra

A circular from the government's health services directorate dated November 11 said a second wave of the pandemic is likely in January-February.

Published: 13th November 2020 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Anticipating a second COVID-19 wave in January-February, the Maharashtra government has asked the authorities to ensure there is no complacency in testing and said labs should be functional in every district and municipal corporation limits.

A circular from the government's health services directorate dated November 11 said a second wave of the pandemic is likely in January-February.

The second wave is expected based on what is happening in Europe, it said.

The circular said since October, the number of COVID- 19 cases in Maharashtra has showed signs of decline.

The second wave of the virus has hit many countries, especially those in Europe, it said.

The circular said there should be no complacency in coronavirus testing and all labs will remain functional as per Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), there should be 140 tests per 10 lakh population, it said.

For this, there should be testing labs in each district and municipal corporation limits, the government document said.

The circular said the need of the hour is to celebrate a firecracker-free Diwali keeping in mind health interest of COVID-19 patients and those with breathing problems.

Talking about COVID-19 protocols, it said wearing masks when outdoors, frequent hand wash, disinfection of surfaces, physical distancing, avoiding spitting and smoking in public places are necessary measures to curb the spread of the infection.

It also advised people to avoid unnecessary travel and not to take stress.

Till November 12, Maharashtra has recorded 17,36,329 COVID-19 cases and 45,682 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp