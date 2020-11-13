STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ultimate decision lies with people: Election Commission hits back at Tejashwi Yadav

The EC had to hold four press conferences on counting day on November 10 to respond to various aspects of the process, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora pointed out.

Published: 13th November 2020 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Against the backdrop of allegations by the opposition of irregularities in the counting of votes in the Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora on Thursday said while the Election Commission does not react to comments made by political parties, the ultimate decision lies with people.

He also said the Bihar chief electoral officer has already responded to everything.

The EC had to hold four press conferences on counting day on November 10 to respond to various aspects of the process, Arora pointed out.

"We do not respond to comments made by political entities. It is their decision, what they said, why they said. The ultimate decision lies with people," he told reporters here.

Responding to a query on the "slow pace of counting", Arora said keeping in mind the distancing norms in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of voters per polling station was restricted to 1,000 instead of the usual 1,500.

This had resulted in an increase of 33,000 polling stations.

This time, Bihar had over one lakh polling stations.

More poling stations meant the use of 63 per cent additional electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The number of counting tables per hall was also halved to seven instead of 14 and the number of counting locations also increased from 38 to 55.

The counting of votes, which began at 8 am on November 10, continued till the wee hours of November 11.

Arora, along with fellow election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar, paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

He said the poll panel had paid tributes to Gandhi after the successful completion of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"Today, the commission came to thank the Father of the Nation for the successful completion of the Bihar polls as they were held in the shadow of COVID-19," the CEC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunil Arora Tejashwi Yadav Election Commission RJD Bihar Elections 2020 Bihar Polls 2020
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp