WHO lauds UP govt’s Covid-19 management strategy

State govt makes it mandatory for people coming from outside to undergo the Covid-19 test.

Published: 13th November 2020 06:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 06:45 PM   |  A+A-

Nagrik Suraksha Sangathan volunteers paint a graffiti on a road to create awareness on coronavirus in Lucknow (File photo| PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded the Uttar Pradesh government over its Covid management strategy, according to highly-placed sources.

The global health body has appreciated the efforts made by the Yogi Adityanath government for its management strategy especially tracking the high-risk contacts.

In a statement, the national police surveillance project unit noted that early and systematic tracking of high-risk contacts helped the state step up the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the government has made it mandatory for the people coming to Lucknow from other states, particularly Delhi and its adjoining areas, for Diwali to undergo the Covid-19 test at bus stands, railway stations, and the airport, an official said on Friday.

So far, the state capital has registered 66,237 Covid-19 cases and 917 deaths. “Special precautions are being taken with people coming to Lucknow to celebrate Diwali, particularly from Delhi and its adjoining areas,” Dr. Bhatnagar said, adding that people coming from Mumbai were also on the radar.

The step has been taken in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and a rising number of inflictions in NCR. So far, Ghaziabad has reported 19,986 cases and 85 deaths while Gautam Buddh Nagar has reported 19,543 Covid-19 cases and 71 casualties.

Sources claimed that the state health department has deployed 13 teams at all bus stands, railway stations, and the airport for screening those coming to the state capital for Diwali, and contact details of the passengers are being noted.

According to Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sanjay Bhatnagar, all the suspected cases would be tested in their homes to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the festive season.

Screening of the passengers coming from other states started from Friday and would continue till Sunday, the CMO added.
 

TAGS
Covid-19 UP coronavirus Covid management WHO Yogi Adityanath
