STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 44,879 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rises to 87.28 lakh

The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Published: 13th November 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2020 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Women stand in a queue to get inside a market for Diwali shopping in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 tally rose to 87.28 lakh on Friday with a single-day increase of 44,879 cases, while the recoveries surged to 81,15,580, pushing the national recovery rate to 92.97 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

The death toll reached 1,28,668 after 547 more fatalities were reported in the country in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate has further declined to 1.47 per cent.

There are 4,84,547 active cases in the country which comprise 5.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

With 44,879 fresh cases, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 87,28,795, it added.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,31,01,739 samples have been tested so far with 11,39,230 samples being tested on Thursday.

The 547 new fatalities include 122 from Maharashtra, 104 from Delhi, 54 from West Bengal, 25 each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, 23 from Punjab, 21 each from Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, 20 from Chhattisgarh and 19 from Haryana.

A total of 1,28,668 deaths have been reported so far in the country, including 45,682 from Maharashtra followed by 11,474 from Karnataka, 11,440 from Tamil Nadu, 7,506 from West Bengal, 7,332 from Delhi, 7,302 from Uttar Pradesh, 6,837 from Andhra Pradesh, 4,412 from Punjab and 3,785 from Gujarat.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India Active Coronavirus Cases India Coronavirus Deaths India Coronavirus Recovery Rate
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File photo | PTI)
Bihar polls 2020: Congress concedes it was ‘weak link’ in Grand Alliance
Former US president Barack Obama (L) and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (R) (Photos | AP, PTI)
'Lacked either aptitude or passion...': Obama on Rahul Gandhi in his memoir
Parents gave their feedback on reopening of schools by attending the meetings organised at Presidency Higher Secondary School in Chennai. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Fear of second wave forces TN to defer reopening of schools
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Man gets a new heart through Delhi's green corridor in 17 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Celine Gounder is part of the 13-member task force that will aid the administration in its efforts to contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19
Dr. Celine Gounder of Tamil origin part of Joe Biden’s Covid-19 task force
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhaar Yadav/EPS)
Third COVID-19 wave? Delhi records 100+deaths in 24 hours for first time
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp