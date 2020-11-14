STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

China plans to increase United Nations troops contribution

The Asian superpower plans to add around 8,000 more troops to its current deployment of 2,548 Peoples Liberation Army soldiers, primarily for UN missions in Africa.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

In this July 30, 2017 photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on August 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. China has said it is planning a small scale military operation to expel India troops from the disputed area of Doklam in the border between India, China and Bhutan after a weeks-long standoff. (Pang Xinglei/Xinhua via AP)

The Chinese army (File | AP)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aiming to its further increase its influence in the 193-member United Nations, China plans to raise its troops contribution by nearly four times the present numbers. 

The Asian superpower plans to add around 8,000 more troops to its current deployment of 2,548 Peoples Liberation Army soldiers, primarily for UN missions in Africa.

India has been one of the top troops contributors to various missions under the UN. At present there are 5,425 indian soldiers serving in eight of 13 UN missions. 

In four of these missions, Indian troops from infantry battalions serve at any given time which include Lebanon, South Sudan, Congo and Golan Heights. 

A batch of 200 troops are currently preparing to leave for south Sudan on November 27.

Major General MK Katiyar, Additional Director General, Staff Duties, of the Army which handles the UN postings, said, “We have around 5,500 troops in eight countries of Africa and West Asia. They work tirelessly to maintain peace in the conflict zones. Their contribution has been applauded by all and Indian troops are most sought after.”  

Major General (Retd) S B Asthana sees the Chinese step as a move to not only raise its footprints but also to increase influence on various UN organs. 

“China has realised the importance of troops deployment due to the operational experiences they will gain. Also, with more troops, the number of seats in various staff positions of the missions will increase, finally leading to better footprints and influence,” the defence analyst said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China United Nations
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp