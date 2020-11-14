STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India summons Charge d'Affaires of Pak mission over ceasefire violations

India also strongly protested Pakistan's continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India also condemned, in the strongest terms, the “deliberate targeting” of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces, saying it was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the the LoC.

“The Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others,” the MEA said.

“India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India,” the MEA said. “Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner,” it said.

Indo-Pak talks must end ‘bloodshed’: Hurriyat
Srinagar: The moderate Hurriyat Conference on Saturday said India and Pakistan should hold talks to resolve the Kashmir issue and to stop the “senseless bloodshed” of people along the Line of Control (LoC).Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti too asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue, saying it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LoC firing Cross border shelling Pak firing Line of Control Pak Army Indian Army
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp