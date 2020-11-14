India summons Charge d'Affaires of Pak mission over ceasefire violations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Saturday summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India also condemned, in the strongest terms, the “deliberate targeting” of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces, saying it was highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir through coordinated firing along the the LoC.

“The Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others,” the MEA said.

“India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India,” the MEA said. “Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner,” it said.

Indo-Pak talks must end ‘bloodshed’: Hurriyat

Srinagar: The moderate Hurriyat Conference on Saturday said India and Pakistan should hold talks to resolve the Kashmir issue and to stop the “senseless bloodshed” of people along the Line of Control (LoC).Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti too asked India and Pakistan to rise above their political compulsions and initiate dialogue, saying it was sad to see mounting casualties on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).