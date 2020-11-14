STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Joined hands with Gupkar alliance to prevent split in secular votes, says Congress

PAGD leaders and J&K Congress vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga met at the residence of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. 

Published: 14th November 2020 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

NC chief Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar and PDP head Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting on the Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

NC chief Farooq Abdullah along with his son Omar and PDP head Mehbooba Mufti during a meeting on the Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and the Congress met on Friday to finalise their candidates for the first-ever District Development Council elections beginning from November 28.

PAGD leaders and J&K Congress vice-president Ghulam Nabi Monga met at the residence of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. 

Sources said the PAGD and Congress leaders discussed the names of the candidates for the seven out of the eight phases as the Alliance has released the list of 27 candidates for the first phase of DDC polls. No Congress candidate figured in this list. 

They said the leaders would again be meeting on Saturday to finalise the candidates. 

“The meetings are being held simultaneously in Srinagar and Jammu. In Jammu, the leaders have almost finalized the names of the candidates and the list of candidates for Valley and Jammu seats will be released within a day or two,” J&K Congress chief Ghulam Mir said. 

The Congress has already clarified that it is not part of the PAGD but only entered into seat sharing agreement with the seven parties’ alliance for the DDC polls. 

Mir said they have joined hands with PAGD to stop division of the secular votes and to keep communal forces at bay. 

“There will be ‘give and take’ in the alliance to prevent division of secular votes. Had we contested separately, it would have led to division of secular votes and we want to prevent any division of secular votes to divide the communal forces.” 

On whether the PAGD and Congress leaders would jointly address the polls rallies, Mir said, “It will not be possible for the alliance leaders to campaign in all 280 seats in J&K.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gupkar Declaration Congress Jammu and Kashmir PAGD
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp