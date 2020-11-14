STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra’s ruling parties yet to submit poll expenditure details

Election Commission guidelines give parties anywhere from three weeks to three months to submit their poll funds and expenditure details.

Published: 14th November 2020

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena have not yet submitted details of their expenditure for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections held in 2019, a report from the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) has revealed.

Election Commission guidelines give parties anywhere from three weeks to three months to submit their poll funds and expenditure details. However, despite a period of 300 days lapsing post the elections, the three parties’ details are not available on the poll panel website.

The report analysed six national and nine regional outfits. While some parties failed to submit their details, three parties — JD(U), SP and AAP — delayed the submission of their election expenditure statements by 41 days, 136 days and 254 days, respectively.

According to the ADR report, the total funds collected by all parties for the two state elections were Rs 367. 8 crore while the expenditure incurred was Rs 135.8 crore. A major chunk of the funds, about Rs 74 crore, was spent on publicity while Rs 35.6 crore went towards the candidates’ travel expenses. One of the lowest chunks, about Rs 0.3 crore, was spent in publishing the candidates’ criminal antecedents. 

A major part of the funding, Rs 366.2 crore, came in the form of cheques while Rs 1.5 crore was received by the parties in cash. The BJP, according to the report, was the highest grosser and received Rs 311.8 crore while the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party received Rs 46.2 crore. 

The saffron party also topped the list in terms of expenditure with Rs 102.4 crore. It was followed by the Samajwadi Party which spent Rs 21. 6 crore. The BSP, the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Communist Party of India spent Rs 7.3 crore, Rs 2.56 crore and Rs 0.69 crore, respectively. 

