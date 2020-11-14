STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Son of BJP leader dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for postmortem.

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: The 30-year-old son of a senior BJP leader here allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself on Saturday morning, police said.

Mahesh, the son of three-time MLA from Jewar Horam Singh, was found dead by his family members after a shot rang out from his room, they said.

When the family members rushed inside, Mahesh's body was found lying on the ground with a gun next to it, they added.

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and sent the body for postmortem.

Inspector Kotwali MK Upadhyay said the matter seemed to be of suicide. No complaint has been received from the family yet and the matter is being investigated, he added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

