Srinagar diary: Committee to fix rent for students and more

Civic bodies take control of primary schools

The UT administration has transferred jurisdiction of 108 standalone primary schools in Srinagar and Jammu Municipal limits respectively to Srinagar and Jammu Municipal Corporations. The 108 schools have been transferred to municipal bodies along with their assets, posts, staff and funds. According to an official order, the staff in these schools shall be posted by School Education on deputation basis. It is the first such experiment when the municipal bodies have been handed over the control of schools in J&K.

Class X, XII exam start offline amidst pandemic

The examination of class 10th and 12th has started in Jammu and Kashmir in offline mode with Covid-19 safety measures, including maintaining social distance and use of masks and hand sanitisers. The examinations are the first major academic activity in the Kashmir Valley after the outbreak of Covid pandemic in March. About 1.06 lakh students would be appearing in 10th Class exam to be held at 1,145 centres. As many as 814 centres have been established in Kashmir for 74,446 students and 331 in Jammu for 32,000 students. The 12th class examination also began from Friday. About 58,514 candidates are writing their answer sheets in 626 centres in Kashmir while 15,055 candidates are appearing in 188 centres in neighbouring Jammu.

Committee to fix rent for students in Srinagar

The administration in Srinagar has formed a committee for fixation of rent of rooms hired by students in the city. The inter-departmental committee has been entrusted to finish the task within 15 days. It will work out rent according to per square feet space in different locations and also take into account the standard expenses involved such as power and water supply, or any other recurring tariff. The Department of Legal Metrology has been asked to receive complaints in case of violation and initiate action wherever instances of overcharging are detected. Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Choudhary, who is chairman of District Rent Assessment Committee, has tasked the team to arrive at a uniform rate to be fixed based on different types of accommodations offered to students in Srinagar city.

Man impersonating as ACB officer held

Police arrested a person impersonating as an officer of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Kashmir. Mohammad Amin of Pantha Chowk presented himself as an ACB officer to harass and extort money from the people. The fake officer was arrested after the police acted on a complaint of a person, who said Amin after searching his car near Toll Plaza in south Kashmir’s Awantipora asked for his phone number and called on his phone later in the evening with the intention to extort money. Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and taken up investigations.