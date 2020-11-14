STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Union Minister Amit Shah to visit Manipur in November for Naga talks

Published: 14th November 2020 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur later this month to discuss the Naga political issue with all stakeholders, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said. 

Singh told journalists that Shah expressed the desire to meet all elected representatives and other stakeholders, including members of civil society organisations, and discuss the issue. 

The date of Shah’s visit was yet to be finalised, he added.

Explaining his government’s position, Singh reiterated that there would be no compromise on the issue of Manipur’s territorial integrity.  

“Our position is very clear. We have conveyed to the Central government several times that we stand opposed to any compromise on Manipur’s territorial interests.” 

Issues standing in the way of the settlement of the protracted Naga problem include the contentious demands of separate Naga flag and Naga constitution raised by insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagalim or NSCN-IM. 

The NSCN-IM, which has held over 100 rounds of peace talks since signing a ceasefire agreement in 1997, stated recently: “What is there for the Nagas to gain out of a Naga deal if we are to lose our political identity that is identified by flag and constitution?” 

The Nagas are spread in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal. 

The three states are wary of the final Naga settlement. Let alone any disturbance to their territorial integrity, these Notheast states are also opposed to any possible alteration to their existing administrative arrangements.

