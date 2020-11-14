Uttarakhand BJP leader gets notice for letter to PM Modi

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The BJP’s Uttarakhand unit on Friday suspended former cabinet minister Lakhi Ram Joshi who wrote a letter to the Prime Minister calling Chief Minister T S Rawat as ‘anti-people’.

“The former minister and MLA has been suspended on disciplinary grounds. He was served a notice to furnish his reply in a week failing which he can be expelled from the party,” said Bansidhar Bhagat, state BJP president.

In his letter, Joshi had called for the removal of Rawat due to his policies and conduct. Senior BJP leaders said that it was an internal matter and that he should have told state leaders instead of complaining to the PM.