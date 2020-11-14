STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH | DRDO successfully test-fires Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

The missile is canisterised for transportation and launch using a mobile launcher capable of carrying 6 canisterised missiles, the defence ministry said in a release.

By ANI

BALASORE: The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), carried out a successful test of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system on Friday.

The missile launch took place from ITR Chandipur at 3.50 PM off the Odisha coast. The missile is propelled by a single-stage solid-propellant rocket motor and uses all indigenous subsystems.

All QRSAM weapon system elements like Battery Multifunction Radar, Battery Surveillance Radar, Battery Command Post Vehicle and Mobile Launcher were deployed in the flight test. The system is capable of detecting and tracking targets on the move and engaging target with short halts. The system is designed to give air defence coverage against strike columns of the Indian Army.

Army The radar tracked the Banshee target from the farthest range and the missile was launched when the target was within the kill zone and achieved the direct hit with terminal active homing by RF Seeker guidance.

Various DRDO labs DRDL, RCI, LRDE, R&DE(E), IRDE, ITR have participated in the test.The weapon system elements have been realized through Defence PSUs BEL, BDL and private industry L&T.

The missile system is fully indigenous with active RF Seekers, Electro-Mechanical Actuation (EMA) systems sourced from various industries. The Radar is four-walled Active Phased Array Radar. All range Tracking stations, Radar, EOTs and Telemetry Stations monitored the flight parameters.

