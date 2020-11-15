STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 people arrested in Chandigarh for violating ban on sale, bursting firecrackers

While ten persons were arrested for bursting firecrackers, another one was apprehended for selling the crackers.

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Eleven people have been arrested in Chandigarh for violating the ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, police said on Sunday.

While ten persons were arrested for bursting firecrackers, another one was apprehended for selling the crackers, they said.

"As per the directions of Chandigarh administration, sale and use of firecrackers was banned in the Union Territory. To apply these orders, sufficient force was deployed to maintain law and order in the city by Chandigarh police," Chandigarh police said in a statement here.

A total of 12 cases were registered under Section 188 IPC (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005 against those who were found selling/bursting firecrackers on the night intervening November 14-15.

The Chandigarh administration had on November 6 imposed a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the city amid COVID-19 pandemic.

It was noted that despite crackers bursting allowed for a small period on Diwali last year, the air quality had remained 'very poor' in the city.

