An actor par excellence whom nation revered: Rahul Gandhi condoles Soumitra Chatterjee's death
Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.
Published: 15th November 2020 04:39 PM | Last Updated: 15th November 2020 04:39 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said he was an actor par excellence whom the nation revered over the years.
Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.
"It's sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans," Gandhi tweeted.
It’s sad to hear of the demise of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee Shri Soumitra Chatterjee, an actor par excellence who the nation has revered over the years.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/XsbNmfF5AI
Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.