Arunachal Pradesh reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 91.31 per cent while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent.

Published: 15th November 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

The state has so far tested 3,41,928 samples for COVID-19. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases in a single-day as 102 people were cured of the disease while 34 new infections pushed the tally to 15,792, a health department official said on Sunday.

Altogether 102 people were discharged from hospitals on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,421, State Surveillance Officer (SSO), Dr Lobsong Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 91.31 per cent while the death ratio stands at 0.30 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,323 active cases The COVID-19 death toll in the state rose to 48 after a 75-year-old man from Daporijo, the headquarters of Upper Subansiri district succumbed to the infection, the official said.

"The Covid positive patient died at his residence on Friday due to cardio-respiratory failure. He was also suffering from diabetes mellitus, Dr Jampa said.

Of the 34 new COVID-19 cases, 13 were reported from the Capital Complex region, West Kameng (9), East Siang (6), Lepa Rada (3)and one each from Changlang, West Siang and Lower Subansiri, the official said.

Four undertrial prisoners from East Siang district were also among the fresh infection, the SSO said.

"All the new infections were detected through rapid antigen tests," Dr Jampa said, adding that the positivity rate in the state currently stands at 8.69 per cent. Barring 11, all new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to Covid Care Centres, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 801, followed by West Kameng (96), East Siang (63), Shi-Yomi (58) and Lower Dibang Valley (52), Dr Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 3,41,928 samples for COVID-19, including 829 on Saturday, the SSO added.

