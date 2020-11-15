STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal bids tearful farewell to Soumitra Chatterjee as veteran actor cremated with full state honours

Hundreds of people stood along both sides of the road and crowded rooftops in nearby houses to have a last look at their favourite actor.

Published: 15th November 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pays her last respects to iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died today after an over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Bengal bade a tearful adieu to iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee as thousands of people walked following a flower-bedecked hearse which carried his body to a crematorium where his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours here on Sunday evening.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her ministerial colleagues and a host of film personalities, walked in the procession with others singing Rabindranath Tagore's song, Aguner parashmoni chhoao praane (the touchstone of fire will turn us pure).

IN PICS | Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar

Hundreds of people also stood along both sides of the road and crowded rooftops in nearby houses to have a last look at their favourite actor.

As the last journey ended at Keoratala Crematorium, Chatterjee was given a gun salute and his mortal remains were consigned to flames in presence of the chief minister and other dignitaries.

