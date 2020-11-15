STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar Dy CM designation row: No one becomes big or small with post, BJP leaders tell Sushil Modi

Tagging Modi's tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that no one becomes big or small with a post.

Published: 15th November 2020 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar with Sushil Modi (Photo | PTI)

Bihar CM and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar with Sushil Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid suspense over the next deputy chief minister of Bihar, incumbent Sushil Modi's remark on Sunday that nobody can take the post of a party worker from him sparked reactions from BJP leaders.

Tagging Modi's tweet, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that no one becomes big or small with a post.

Taking to Twitter, Sushil Modi had thanked the BJP and Sangh Parivar this morning.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in the political life of 40 years that no other person got it. I will discharge whatever responsibility is given to me in the future. Nobody can take away (my) post as a worker," he tweeted in Hindi.

Responding to it, Singh said, "Sushilji you are a leader, you had the Deputy Chief Minister post and you will be a leader. No one becomes big or small with the post."

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey tweeted that "the party is the mother for its workers".

"It makes a person like you and me a leader by bypassing crores of people. Your thoughts give direction to workers like me," he said, reacting to Sushil Modi's tweet.

The fourth-term Katihar MLA, Tarkishore Prasad, was on Sunday named as the BJP legislature party leader, fuelling speculation that he could be deputy chief minister in the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.

Sushil Modi was the legislature party leader in the last assembly.

Bettiah MLA Renu Devi has been made party's deputy legislature party leader and she could be another deputy CM from the saffron party in the NDA ministry which will be sworn in Monday evening.

Sushil Kumar Modi proposed the name of Prasad as the party's legislature party leader which was seconded by all the newly-elected MLAs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushil Modi Bihar elections Bihar elections 2020
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp