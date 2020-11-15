STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Haryana's first woman MP Chandrawati dies at 92

Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday.

Published: 15th November 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 05:33 PM

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana's first woman MP and former Puducherry Lt Governor Chandrawati passed away on Sunday.

She was 92.

The senior Congress leader was undergoing treatment at the Rohtak's PGIMS hospital where she had been admitted since November 5, an aide said.

Chandrawati, who had been a Janta Party leader, became the first-ever woman MP from Haryana in 1977 when she defeated political stalwart Chaudhary Bansi Lal from the Bhiwani constituency.

She later joined the Congress and served as the Lt Governor of Puducherry in 1990.

Chandrawati was residing in Charkhi Dadri district and was a native of Dalawas village.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda mourned her death.

In his condolence message, Hooda said, "The death of Chandrawati ji has left a deep void in our public life, both at the national level and in Haryana."

"Her integrity, diligence and sense of service were her hallmarks she served the country in many capacities, including as a legal luminary, MLA, MP and then Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry," he said.

Hooda said he had a close family relationship with Chandrawati, who worked with his father, the late Ranbir Singh Hooda.

Congress Party's general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said he was deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of the senior Congress leader.

"As an able politician, she served the state for a long time, for which she will be remembered forever," Surjewala said in a tweet.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda also condoled her demise.

"Saddened to hear the news of demise of Chandrawati ji, first woman MLA, Leader of Opposition, first woman MP and former Lt Governor and senior Congress leader," Deepender tweeted expressing condolences over her death.

