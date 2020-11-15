STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India's COVID-19 caseload crosses 88-lakh mark with 41,100 fresh cases

The total number of cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

COVID tests

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing in Noida. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: India's COVID-19 caseload went past 88 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 82 lakh, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The total number of cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 4,79,216, which comprise 5.44 per cent of the total caseload, according to the data.

The total recoveries have surged to 82,05,728, pushing the national recovery rate to 93.09 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

Maharashtra has reported 85,045 active cases, 16,09,607 recoveries and 45,809 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 28,045 active cases, 8,18,392 recoveries and 11,491 deaths so far.

The national capital reported 44,329 active cases and 7,423 deaths while 4,23,078 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 77,508 active cases, 4,34,730 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,822 according to the Health Ministry.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,48,36,819 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to November 14, of these 8,05,589 samples were tested yesterday.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

