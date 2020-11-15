Madhya Pradesh: Veteran BJP leader Kailash Sarang cremated with state honours

By PTI

BHOPAL: Former Rajya Sabha member and veteran BJP leader Kailash Sarang was cremated here with state honors on Sunday.

Sarang died due to age-related ailments on Saturday at a hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted 12 days ago.

His mortal remains were brought here from the Maharashtra capital this morning.

His son Vishwas Sarang, who is Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister, and his other son Vivek, lit the funeral pyre at Subhash Nagar crematorium.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP chief V D Sharma and other leaders attended the funeral.