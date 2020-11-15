STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Man held for objectionable post against PM Modi in UP's Bulandshahr

Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat police team after a complaint was lodged in the case by the district's cyber cell on Saturday, an official said.

Published: 15th November 2020 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a social media post, police said on Sunday.

Accused Saleem Khan was held by a Kotwali Dehat police team after a complaint was lodged in the case by the district's cyber cell on Saturday, an official said.

"The accused had posted a video on Twitter in which he had made objectionable remarks against the prime minister.

Several people had notified the matter to the local police regarding the objectionable content after which the action was taken," SHO Kotwali Dehat Narendra Kumar Sharma told PTI.

He said the accused, a local resident, is educated but there was no clarity on his occupation.

Khan has been booked under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code, Sharma added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulandshahr PM Modi
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp