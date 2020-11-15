STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA legislature party in Bihar, set to return as CM

At a joint meeting of JDU and BJP MLAs in the presence of Rajnath Singh as the Central Observer, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar.

Published: 15th November 2020 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar is likely to be declared as CM at a meeting of newly elected NDA legislators with Rajnath as the Central Observer. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar was elected as the legislature party leader of the NDA in Bihar thereby clearing the decks for his fourth term as the state's chief minister.

At a joint meeting of JDU and BJP MLAs elected in the recently concluded Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar. The meeting took place in the presence of Rajnath Singh, who was the Central observer.  

The meeting was initially scheduled to begin at 10 AM in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh  However, Singh arrived at the airport nearly two hours behind schedule and legislators waiting at the Birchand Patel Marg state headquarters were sounded off that they should rush to 1, Anney Marg, the CMs official residence where leaders of the JD(U) headed by Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM and Mukesh Sahnis Vikassheel Insaan Party were also present.

Other senior leaders like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the states in charge for the recent assembly polls, and Bhupendra Yadav, national general secretary in charge for Bihar, also reached the CMs residence.

Before start of the NDA meeting, Kumar was elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party by his party legislators. All is well. Singh may come to the state headquarters later in the day. Because of paucity of time this change in schedule may have been effected", BJP leader and former minister Prem Kumar told reporters.

Kumar, who had a couple of days ago said that given his experience he would be glad to serve as the Deputy CM if given a chance, replied with a laugh when asked about the same.

"I have not been staking any claim. We are all committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bihar.The NDA leaders will amicably resolve who should be the leader and the deputy leader", he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitish Kumar Bihar Chief Minister
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp