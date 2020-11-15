Nitish Kumar elected as leader of NDA legislature party in Bihar, set to return as CM

By PTI

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar was elected as the legislature party leader of the NDA in Bihar thereby clearing the decks for his fourth term as the state's chief minister.

At a joint meeting of JDU and BJP MLAs elected in the recently concluded Bihar elections, Nitish Kumar was elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar. The meeting took place in the presence of Rajnath Singh, who was the Central observer.

The meeting was initially scheduled to begin at 10 AM in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh However, Singh arrived at the airport nearly two hours behind schedule and legislators waiting at the Birchand Patel Marg state headquarters were sounded off that they should rush to 1, Anney Marg, the CMs official residence where leaders of the JD(U) headed by Kumar, Jitan Ram Manjhis HAM and Mukesh Sahnis Vikassheel Insaan Party were also present.

Other senior leaders like former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the states in charge for the recent assembly polls, and Bhupendra Yadav, national general secretary in charge for Bihar, also reached the CMs residence.

Before start of the NDA meeting, Kumar was elected leader of the JD(U) legislative party by his party legislators. All is well. Singh may come to the state headquarters later in the day. Because of paucity of time this change in schedule may have been effected", BJP leader and former minister Prem Kumar told reporters.

Kumar, who had a couple of days ago said that given his experience he would be glad to serve as the Deputy CM if given a chance, replied with a laugh when asked about the same.

"I have not been staking any claim. We are all committed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of Atmanirbhar Bihar.The NDA leaders will amicably resolve who should be the leader and the deputy leader", he said.