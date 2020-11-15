STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nitish Kumar has no option but to comply with BJP: Manoj Jha ahead of NDA meet in Patna

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

Published: 15th November 2020

RJD MP Manoj Jha (File Photo| IANS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the NDA's legislature party meeting in Bihar, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha said the fate of the leadership in the state will be decided by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JDU chief Nitish Kumar has no other option but to comply.

"They don't have any alternative but to comply. With around 40 seats, he (Nitish Kumar) is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar. BJP has the 'script' to that dream. Just wait and watch what all will unfold in Bihar," Jha said.

These remarks come as a joint meeting of the NDA legislature party is scheduled to be held in Patna today, where Nitish Kumar is expected to be elected as the leader. In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.

On the issue of governance in the state, the RJD leader further said that the people of Bihar have woken up and they are bound to ask questions on issues of governance and hold the government accountable.

"Now the people of Bihar have woken up. People will hold the government accountable for governance and ask questions. Previously, they used to have a huge majority, and now they have a wafer-thin majority. And managed the majority government with this many numbers don't last long," he said.

On Nitish Kumar's remark that LJP's future in the NDA alliance will be decided by BJP, he said that "This is no rocket science. Of course, BJP will take this call."

