Nitish Kumar meets Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, stakes claim for forming new government

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake a claim for the formation of the new government in the state.

Published: 15th November 2020 04:45 PM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday met Governor Phagu Chauhan, after being unanimously elected as the leader of the NDA, and staked claim for the formation of the new government in the state.

Talking to reporters outside his residence upon returning from the Raj Bhavan, Kumar said the swearing-in will take place Monday evening and parried questions about details like whether BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi would be returning as his deputy.

"The Governor was handed over the letter of support from all four constituents of the NDA. As per his direction, we shall be taking oath at the Raj Bhavan, tomorrow, around 4- 4.30 P.M", said Kumar, who is on course to become the longest serving Chief Minister of Bihar.

"After the swearing-in, we will convene the meeting of the cabinet where a decision on convening the assembly session will be taken", said Kumar but evaded queries as to whether the BJP, which has won more seats than the Chief Ministers JD(U), has sought a greater representation in the cabinet.

ALSO READ: Suspense on Deputy CM, other ministers in Bihar

Asked about Sushil Kumar Modi, known to be close to Kumar, he quipped "all things will be settled".

Speculations have been rife that Modi may be replaced and these intensified after the senior BJP leader did not accompany Kumar to the Raj Bhavan but went to the State Guest House along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has flown down as an observer of the BJP.

Shortly after Kumars return from the Raj Bhavan, Singh and Modi met the Governor, fuelling further speculations about future of the latter in the states politics.

Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad has been elected the partys leader in the assembly, Rajnath Singh told reporters.

Asked whether Sushil Modi will be the deputy chief minister again, Singh said "it will be known in due course."

